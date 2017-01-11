Nigerian Army threatens legal action against Premium Times (PHOTOS)

The Nigerian Army has threatened legal action against online newspaper Premium Times for what it called “false” and “unsubstantiated” stories published by the firm.

In a letter dated December 22, 2016 and signed by Major General I.M. Alkali for the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, the Army said the stories showed a “deep hatred for the leadership of the Nigerian Army.”

The letter gave Premium Times three days to retract the stories or face legal action.

It said, “Your retraction should be done in at least 3 national dailies and in online newspapers for 3 days consecutively from 29-31 December 2016.

“You are to also publish an apology to the Chief of Army Staff and the Nigerian Army in 3 Nigeria newspaper and online publications.

“Failure to retract and withdraw the said publications by Premium Times Services Limited on or before 31 December, 2016, the Nigerian Army team of lawyers will be instructed to proceed against you in court.”

Both parties have been having a running battle for quite a while.

See letter below:

Comments