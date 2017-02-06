Nigerians in the UK take to High Commission, demand to see Buhari (PHOTOS)

Nigerians living in the United Kingdom are currently at the Nigeria High Commission.

According to a Twitter user, @KIsijola, the protesters who held Nigerian flags are demanding a 5-minute speech from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Protests are currently ongoing in Lagos and Abuja as Nigerians demand good governance from the president.

