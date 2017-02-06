Nigerians in the UK take to High Commission, demand to see Buhari (PHOTOS)

Nigerians living in the United Kingdom are currently at the Nigeria High Commission.

According to a Twitter user, @KIsijola, the protesters who held Nigerian flags are demanding a 5-minute speech from President Muhammadu Buhari.

- Advertisement -



Nigerians protesting in front of the Nigeria High Commission in the UK demand for a 5min speech from Buhari. #IStandWithNigeria @YemieFash pic.twitter.com/p9U1kUfYXa — Kindkike (@KIsijola) February 6, 2017

Protests are currently ongoing in Lagos and Abuja as Nigerians demand good governance from the president.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments