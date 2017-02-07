Throwback: “Nigerians have a right to know about the President’s health” – Lai Mohammed on Yar’Adua in 2009

A statement credited to Minister of Information and Tourism, Lai Mohammed, issued in December 2009 while he was spokesman of the Action Congress (AC) has surfaced online.

Mohammed had demanded daily updates on the health of President Umar Musa Yar’Adua who later died in office.

The Presidency had refused to disclose Yar’Adua’s health status to Nigerians.

Mohammed in his statement had said the health of the President, as a public figure can no longer be of interest only to his family and friends.

Read an excerpt of the statement published by Vanguard below;

The Action Congress (AC) has renewed its call on the federal government to give Nigerians a daily update on the health of President Umaru Yar’Adua to stem the growing rumours surrounding his state of health.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the party said the current situation whereby ministers and aides of the President give out uncoordinated information on his health, is doing more harm than good.

Therefore, a daily briefing by the Minister of Information, based on authentic details provided by the President’s doctors, should start forthwith. As we have said many times, the health of the President, as a public figure can no longer be of interest only to his family and friends. Nigerians have a right to know.

The party also called on the Federal Executive Council,FEC, the only body constitutionally empowered to start the process of determining whether or not the President can continue in office on the basis of his health, to rise above mundane considerations and put the nation’s interest first.

President Muhammadu Buhari had extended his vacation in the UK after the expiration of the initial 10 days.

His spokesman, Femi Adesina had said the President’s doctors advised him to wait in the UK until the results of his series of tests are out.

Nigerians have continued to call on the President to address them from his vacation, as rumours of his death continue to spread.

