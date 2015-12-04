Did Olamide steal D’banj’s song? (LISTEN)

Deevee, Dbanj’s in-house producer has hit out at rapper Olamide who recently released his 5th album titled #EyanMayweather.

He accused Olamide of stealing content from his studio every time he visits.

Deevee backed up his claim with an evidence- a song titled Shake It by D’banj.

In a series of tweets, Deevee- real name Divine Austins also apologized to D’banj for his actions, while saying he’s ready to face whatever consequence that trails his grave accusation.

See the tweets below.

https://twitter.com/IamDeeveeLee/status/672728486805692416

https://twitter.com/IamDeeveeLee/status/672745618331344896

https://twitter.com/IamDeeveeLee/status/672746106351198208

Although D’banj and Olamide have not responded to deny or confirm the story, we would keep you updated on this and sit on the fence as we watch this drama unfold.

While we wait, listen to Shake it by D’banj’s.

And Olamide’s Dont stop.