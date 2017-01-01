One Nigerian abducted, another killed in South Africa

Nigerians in South Africa have confirmed the death of a Nigerian and abduction of another on Sunday.

President of Nigeria Union, South Africa, Ikechukwu Anyene said the Nigerian mission has been informed of the incident.

He said on Thursday, one Victor Nnadi, a native of Orlu in Imo state, was suffocated to death by the metropolitan police in Cape Town.

“When the people saw what happened, they raised an alarm and confronted the police,” Anyene said.

“The union`s chapter in Cape Town is already on top of the situation and trying its best to facilitate the release of the detained brother of the deceased.”

He said on December 24, one Austin Agunwa, was abducted by unidentified persons at Rustenburg, north-west province.

He said Nigerians in the province raised a search team, which later found the victim’s car abandoned, after a crash near a bridge.

“As we speak, we don’t know his whereabouts and nobody has claimed responsibility for his abduction,” Anyene said.

“We have directed the union`s chapter in the area to report the incident to the police and open a case on the missing Nigerian.”

