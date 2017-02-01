Osinbajo meets N’Assembly leaders over economy, 2017 budget

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday met with the leadership of the Senate and the House of Representatives over the 2017 Appropriation bill and the nation’s economy.

The meeting took place in Osinbajo’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Those present at the meeting included Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udo Udoma; and the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun.

After the meeting, Saraki told State House correspondents that the meeting was to brief National Assembly leaders of a planned road show on the economy.

Saraki said, “We, I mean myself, the Vice-President and the Speaker, Minister of Budget and National Planning as well as the Minister of Finance met on the economy and the budget.

“We are aware that the economic team will soon be going on a road show and the meeting was meant to brief us and let us know the issues and carry us along.”

The Senate President denied that there are already issues surrounding the budget.

“We have just started the defence so there are no issues. These are just consultations,” he explained.

