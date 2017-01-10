The News Blog

Osinbajo had no plan to visit Delta – Presidency

The Presidency has said reports that the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo will be visiting Delta State on Tuesday was false.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Laolu Akande in a statement said there is no plan by the Vice President to visit Delta State.

Akande’s reaction was to a media report that claimed that an ex-militant leader was arrested ahead of the Vice President’s visit to Gbaramatu Kingdom in Warri.

“A visit to Delta State is not on the Vice-President’s schedule for Tuesday, January 10. The claim in today’s (Monday’s) news report that the VP is expected in the state on Tuesday is therefore untrue,” he said.

Punch, however reports that the visit was postponed due to the recent threats by militants, especially the Niger Delta Avengers and the Niger Delta Greenland Justice Mandate.

Spokesman for the Gbaramatu Traditional Council, Chief Godspower Gbenekama had confirmed the visit.

