Why Osinbajo rescheduled Ondo visit – Presidency

by Dolapo Adelana

The Presidency Friday said Acting President Yemi Osinbajo had to reschedule his trip to Ondo due to bad weather.

YNaija had reported earlier that Osinbajo cancelled his scheduled trip to the state.

This was confirmed by the presidency in a series of tweets on Friday evening.

See tweets below:

The presidential jet had to return to Abuja when it became clear the weather situation would not change in time for the trip to take place. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) February 17, 2017

The Ag Pres was already air-borne this morning when weather reports indicated a dusty haze and poor visibility at Akure and nearby Airports — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) February 17, 2017

The Presidency has extended apologies to the Gov, Gov-elect, traditional rulers & the people of Ondo State, who had been awaiting the visit. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) February 17, 2017

The visit to Ondo State has now been rescheduled for Monday, the 20th of February, 2017. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) February 17, 2017

