Why Osinbajo rescheduled Ondo visit – Presidency

by Dolapo Adelana

The Presidency Friday said Acting President Yemi Osinbajo had to reschedule his trip to Ondo due to bad weather.

YNaija had reported earlier that Osinbajo cancelled his scheduled trip to the state.

This was confirmed by the presidency in a series of tweets on Friday evening.

