The planned visit of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to Akure may have been cancelled due to bad weather.

According to Daily Trust the Vice President’s aircraft Friday hovered over Akure airspace for few minutes but could not land.

Reports say the Vice President communicated the cancellation of the trip to Ondo governor Olusegun Mimiko.

The visit has been rescheduled to Monday February 20th.

