Oyo Governor, Ajimobi dares protesting students, boasts about not paying salaries (WATCH)

Oyo Governor Abiola Ajimobi has told protesting students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) that the closure of the school for over eights month is not the first time a higher institution will be closed.

In a video shared by Sahara TV, Ajimobi who was addressing the students said as the constituted authority in the state he should not be disrespected.

At a point during the address, the governor ordered policemen to bring her student who seemed to speak up against him. He later told the policemen not to bother, after some resistance from the students.

Watch video below:

