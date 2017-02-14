Paris loan refund: Governors to hold meeting over EFCC probe

Governors of some states have summoned an emergency meeting over the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC) probe on how N522bn Paris loan refund released to them was spent, Punch reports.

Director General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Bayo Okauru, stated this in an interview in Abuja on Monday.

He said the meeting was to clarify some issues raised by the EFCC.

Okauru however said the Governors’ Forum has nothing to shield.

“Yes, the governors are meeting soon, probably this week to take a position and address some of the issues being raised by the EFCC,” Okauru said.

It was gathered that three signatories to the account of the NGF office had earlier been invited and questioned by the commission.

In a statement on Monday, the EFCC said it has not indicted any governor, stating that the investigation was still at its preliminary stage.

The statement read in part, “The commission wishes to state unequivocally, that no state governor or the Senate President has been indicted so far by the investigation which is still at a preliminary stage.

“Also, insinuations about a cover-up by some officials of the commission are untrue as there is no incentive to do so.

“The commission implores the media to be circumspect in the reportage of this delicate issue in order not to jeopardise ongoing investigation, and be assured that they would be fully briefed of developments as soon as a breakthrough is achieved.”

The Federal Government had, in December, 2016, approved N522.74bn to be paid to the 36 states of the federation as part of the reimbursement for the over-deductions on the Paris Club loan.

Many of states reportedly used the money to settle backlog of salaries and debts.

