Peregrino Brimah: Indefinite absconsion- Buhari should put Nigeria first and honorably resign 

“I am the product of the workers of South Africa who, in the mines, factories, fields and offices of our country, have pursued the principle that the interests of each are founded in the common interest of all,” Nelson Mandela said in his farewell address to parliament.

Former president Goodluck Jonathan is possibly most positively noted for emphasising in words that “the interest of one man must never surpass the interests of the nation.”

Indeed a nation is rooted in the common interests of all and at all times the interests of all must surpass the interests of any individual, commoner or president.

At this precarious moment in the history of a most desperate Nigeria, the last thing the nation needs is a leadership imbroglio, quandary and void where one individual’s state is placed above the survival and progress of the lager State. The interests of all must surpass the interests of one.

Buhari Absconding From Office and Nigeria

The official spokespersons of the Federal government of Nigeria including its minister of information have informed the public that President Muhammadu Buhari is hale and hearty, not sick in any form whatsoever and that he is simply absconding from his leadership duty, indefinitely, while he takes routine medical tests and awaits the results.

President Muhammadu Buhari on February 6th, wrote a letter to the assembly requesting an indefinite extension of his already 18-day long foreign vacation. Perhaps with insight as to the reality of the duration “indefinite” means, the Nigerian Senate announced that it will address the letter on February 21st; another two weeks later.

Nigeria’s Vice President and Acting President, Pastor Yemi Osinbajo confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari is not sick; he is “hale and hearty” and simply absconding from office and Nigeria, taking a long and indefinite vacation in the United Kingdom.

Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Abu Ibrahim, stated as quoted in the Vanguard put it even worse, claiming the president is absconding in London being exhausted by Nigeria’s issues. He said, “President Buhari will soon come back” noting that there was no need for Nigerians to be unduly apprehensive “because Mr President is not sick but exhausted by the weight of the problems the country is going through.”

Without more said; regardless of whether President Muhammadu Buhari is indeed sick or hale and hearty, his absconding from duty and vacation to the United Kingdom for 18 days from January 18th to February 6th, falsely advertised as 10 days; and his inability to return to the country “indefinitely,” prompts the necessity in national interest for Buhari to put Nigeria above self and resign or be resigned. Nigeria cannot afford to wait or be unnecessarily delayed.

Senate Must Request President’s Full Medical Records and Accurate Itinerary

There is a serious question not only regarding Buhari’s health state but also as to his mental capacity to function in the capacity as president and the capacity to make the decision to resign by himself. It, therefore, falls upon the Nigerian Senate to urgently and immediately send a request for the updated itinerary of the president with his new resumption date explicitly stated as well as his official medical records.

The Senate must proceed in analysing the president’s full medical status including his mental state with appropriate psychological and psychiatric cognitive tests in independent medical centres in Nigeria and/or abroad to ascertain his medical health capacity to make decisions for himself and the nation.

We pray for the Buhari’s quick and full recovery and continue our fervent prayers for the rescue of Nigeria from the greedy cabal who continue to hold the nation to ransom, and for the full recovery and progress of our motherland in the interests of all Nigerians born and yet unborn, rulers and ruled.

Dr. Peregrino Brimah; @EveryNigerian

