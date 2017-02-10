Photos of $9.8m recovered from residence of ex-NNPC GMD

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday discovered $9.8m and another £74,000 from the residence of former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu, in Kaduna.

Spokesperson of EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren said an intelligence that proceeds of crimes were being stored in the house was received.

He said the cash was found in a fire proof safe.

Yakubu reported to the Commission’s Zonal office in Kano and made statement wherein he admitted ownership of the recovered money, claiming it was gift from unnamed persons.

See photos below:

