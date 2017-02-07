Plateau sacks 579 workers

The Plateau government has removed 579 workers from its payroll.

Disclosing this on Monday in Jos, during the state’s monthly briefing, the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Muhammad Nazif, said 478 of the employees were laid off for various offences.

The remaining 101 who had stayed in service beyond their terminal dates, have been ordered to make a combined refund of over N70 million to the state coffers, with the state government claiming that the efforts had helped it to save over N68 million monthly.

“A BVN matching service for state employees and pensioners was carried out, which made the discovery possible,” Nazif said.

He listed the offences committed by the former employees to include improper documentation, underage employment, improper placement where an employee within 10 years of employment became a senior staff and issues where such employees did not even exist.

