ASUU extends strike by four weeks; JAMB clarifies cut-off mark for admission to Nigerian universities | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

ASUU extends strike by four weeks

Lagos moves to remove illegal structures

Taraba and Plateau bandits kill 10

SSS reportedly arrests Boko Haram leader in Ogun

JAMB clarifies cut-off mark for admission to Nigerian universities

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn‘t miss:

ASUU extends strike by four weeks

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has extended its current strike by four weeks.

In a statement released yesterday, the union’s president, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, said the decision was made to give the government adequate time to resolve any outstanding issues with the lecturers.

The ASUU President stated that the extension will take effect on August 1 with immediate effect after noting that the body had communicated an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the union at the University of Abuja on Sunday.

However, the Federal Government made no comment when ASUU extended their strike for an additional four weeks.

Parents have called for a speedy conclusion to the conflict under the auspices of the National Parents Teachers Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN).

Lagos moves to remove illegal structures

The Lagos State Government has stated that it will no longer accept developers who build projects that are against state standards abusing and misusing setbacks and incidental open areas.

This was said to have occurred during an inspection and monitoring of setbacks and incidental open spaces in the Abule-Egba/Agbado Oke-Odo axis of the state on Sunday by Daisi Oso, the general manager of the Lagos State Planning and Environment Monitoring Agency.

He said, “The exercise was undertaken to curb illegal activities, abuse of setbacks, and incidental open spaces around Agbado Oke-Odo and its environs because all the structures built under the power transmission lines did not get approval from the state government.

“Illegal activities on setbacks and incidental open spaces will no longer be tolerated since their owners and developers contravened stipulated rules, regulations, and guidelines of the agency; they will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

Oso further revealed that LASPEMA had issued violation notifications to persons who had broken the rules of open areas.

Taraba and Plateau bandits kill 10

In a raid on Joro Manu village on Sunday in Taraba State’s Gassol Local Government Area, bandits killed three persons and kidnapped six others.

Numerous gunmen believed to be herdsmen also killed seven people in the Jos South LGA of Plateau State.

Residents of Joro Manu Village claim that about 2pm, assailants arrived on motorcycles and opened fire on anyone in their line of sight.

Umar Saidu and Abdullahi Mohammed, two locals, disclosed that inhabitants were evacuating the neighborhood out of concern for their safety.

The incident was confirmed by DSP Gambo Kwache, the interim public relations officer for the Taraba State Police.

The police spokesperson said, “We are on top of the situation. We have made a deployment to the area to track down the attackers.”

SSS reportedly arrests Boko Haram leader in Ogun

A Boko Haram leader has reportedly been detained by State Security Service (SSS) agents in Ogun State.

The suspect was taken into custody by the SSS on Saturday in Abeokuta after he allegedly pretended to be a security guard.

Residents became alarmed after Rock City 109.1 FM in Abeokuta published the tale in one of its news bulletins.

There were earlier claims that the terrorist organization planned to strike various states in the South-west, including Ogun State.

Following intelligence information indicating that armed assailants were preparing an attack in the state, the Lagos police announced on Sunday that they had put officers on alert.

The SSS operatives arrested the suspect in the Ijaye area of Abeokuta at night, an official of the secret police said.

He said the suspected terrorist reportedly arrived in Abeokuta from Katsina, and took a up security job at Ijaye, while gathering intelligence for an attack.

He also said that the suspect moved to Abeokuta to set up a terrorist cell for kidnapping and terror attacks.

According to him, following an intelligence gathering, gun-wielding security operatives stormed his hideout and picked him up.

JAMB clarifies cut-off mark for admission to Nigerian universities

The recently announced 140 cut-off point for admissions to Nigerian universities has been made clear by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) as not being the same for all institutions.

According to JAMB, a 140 on the UTME is just a minimal cutoff point for universities to consider when granting admission.

The board further stated that it had no involvement in deciding on the benchmark, noting that all of the nation’s tertiary institutions had come to that conclusion jointly.

JAMB’s head of public affairs and protocol, Fabian Benjamin, provided this clarification in response to a remark made by Nasir Fagge, a former president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

During the interview, Mr. Fagge made the suggestion that JAMB, as an organization, chooses the standard minimum UTME points needed for admission.

Mr. Benjamin has clarified that all institutions have their individual cut-off points for admissions irrespective of the agreed cut-off points. However, no institution can go below the agreed cut-off point of 140.