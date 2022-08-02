9mobile charts career paths for secondary school students in Bichi

Emirate, Kano

Nigeria’s telecom service provider, 9mobile, recently organized a career counselling session for students in Government Secondary School, Government Girls Secondary School, and Bichi Education Foundation Community Secondary School, all in Bichi Emirate Council, Kano State.

In his welcome address, special guest of honour and the Chairman, Board of Directors of EMTS (9mobile), His Highness, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, stated that the career counselling session was designed as a springboard to set the right path for students to aspire for greatness in any chosen career of their choice.

According to him, the Career Counselling initiative is in line with a key component of the brand’s corporate social responsibility pillars of Education. He noted that 9mobile constantly seeks opportunities to promote sustainability in Nigeria’s education sector. “At 9mobile, we understand the importance of Education and the countless opportunities therein; that is why we are consciously investing our time, energy, and resources to ensure that students at this level are equipped with the requisite knowledge to make the right career choice.

 There is no doubt that this session holds great potential for our students who, before now, may not have had the guidance to determine their path in life. With what has been shared here today, I am certain their future is brighter and filled with better prospects.”

In his presentation, Head, Regional Sales North, 9mobile, Babangida Mukaddas, who facilitated one of the sessions, emphasized the need for proper guidance and mentorship for students to excel in life.

One of the facilitators of the session, Head, Regional sales North, 9mobile, Babangida Mukaddas, said, “the journey to a successful career begins with the right combination of subjects at this level which will always inform the choice of a course to study at the university level.

Northern celebrity Adam Zango also urged the students to take their studies seriously, as that is the only way to secure a brighter future for themselves.

Chairman, Board of Directors of EMTS (9mobile) & Emir of Bichi, His Highness, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero and students of Government Secondary School; Government Girls Secondary School, Bichi Education Foundation Community Secondary School, during the 9mobile Career Counselling Session for Secondary School students in Bichi, Kano State.
L-R: PR Lead, 9mobile, Chineze Amanfo; Chairman, Board of Directors of EMTS (9mobile) & Emir of Bichi, His Highness, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero; Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs 9mobile, Abdulrahman Ado, Head, Regional Sales, 9mobile, Babangida Mukaddas and students of Government Secondary School; Government Girls Secondary School, Bichi Education Foundation Community Secondary School, during the 9mobile Career Counselling Session for Secondary School students in Bichi, Kano State.
L-R: PR Lead, 9mobile, Chineze Amanfo; Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs 9mobile, Abdulrahman Ado and Head, Regional Sales, 9mobile, Babangida Mukaddas, during the 9mobile Career Counselling Session for Secondary School students in Bichi, Kano State.
