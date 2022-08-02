BBNaijaS7: Hermes will be a great Head of House and here’s why

Last night, Level one housemate, Hermes, won week two’s head of house games to the terror of many.

The title has earned him a week’s worth of immunity. It basically means that he can’t be up for eviction this week.

It’s important to note that Chichi and Dotun were also awarded the Tail of the House title.

Hermes gaining immunity as the game’s winner benefits both himself and the Level one house.

Additionally, he retains the exclusive authority to propose five level two housemates for possible eviction this weekend.

There have been some interesting reactions to Hermes becoming Head of House.

When HOH Hermes tells the housemates to sweep tomorrow at 5am and they don’t agree



Hermes: #bbnaija pic.twitter.com/CSmkfvYmyC — 𝕽𝖚𝖉𝖊 𝕰𝖓𝖎𝖌𝖒𝖆 (@Navistarkadiri) August 1, 2022

The way level 1 housemates are going to suffer with Hermes as HOH. General Pere walked so Hermes can fly😂😂#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/Z9qWv87q23 — Andiswa Khumalo (@_AndiswaKhumalo) August 1, 2022

It’s no news that the dancer is quite eccentric and not very conventional. His polyamorous relationship already points to that.

However, Hermes is quite creative and he strives for excellence. In our Nigerian society, the demand for diligence and excellence is most often viewed as being overbearing. So the responses that implied that he would be a dictator with this new power were not unexpected.

Hermes is also very strategic, a team player, and a very committed member of the Level one house. He had the power to evict housemates from Level 2, and he could have made the decision alone, but he consulted with his fellow housemates.

Hermes picked Cyph, Phyna, Amaka, Khalid, and Christy O for potential evictions.

Hermes also explained his decision to nominate the five housemates to Biggie by stating that they pose the biggest threat to his Level one housemates since they are the strongest, most self-assured, and outspoken about their opinions.

Hermes said, “It was a difficult decision for me to choose Khalid, but I had to put my team first in my decision-making.”

Right there is a team player.

Housemates also seem to find Hermes interesting.

Does he have some very weird moments? Yes. Yes, he does.

Hermes is thinking hard as the HoH 🤔



Watch #BBNaija live 24/7 on Showmax: https://t.co/18UFxEY0LB pic.twitter.com/dS3omwz2EB — Showmax Naija (@ShowmaxNG) August 2, 2022

We are counting on those moments to spark some interesting events in the house this week.

Will there be pushback from ‘morally upright’ housemates as regards certain decisions he will make?

Will there be new alliances formed by reason of his win?

Is there anything new we are yet to see from him and the flavor he brings to the show?

This week, from the looks of things, is set to be a very entertaining one and we are definitely here for all of it.