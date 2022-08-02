Insecurity Report: In the last 7 months, 7,222 Nigerians have been killed and 3,823 abducted

Between January 1 and July 29, 2022, there were 2,840 incidents of insecurity in Nigeria, resulting in at least 7,222 deaths and 3,823 abductions.

Additionally, 1,499 individuals were hurt as a result of the numerous attacks that occurred across 505 local government areas in the nation.

These were found in data provided by Beacon Consulting from the Nigeria Security Incidents Tracker.

The breakdown according to months

In January, there were 605 reported abductions; 1,202 people died and 62 were injured.

887 fatalities, 501 kidnappings, and 82 injuries were reported in February.

March saw 1,497 fatalities, 702 kidnappings, and 209 injuries due to violent assaults.

Additionally, 633 people were abducted in April, 1,434 people died, and 358 people were wounded.

913 people died, 265 were kidnapped, and 315 were injured nationwide in May.

June had 785 fatalities, 676 kidnappings, and 160 injuries.

As of July 29, 441 Nigerians had been kidnapped, 504 had been slain, and 308 had been hurt.

The breakdown according to geopolitical zones

In the North East, 2,052 people were killed in 777 incidents, while 344 people were kidnapped.

In the North West, there were 519 incidents which resulted in 2,229 fatalities and 1,989 kidnappings.

In North Central, there were no fewer than 494 incidents, which resulted in 1,748 fatalities and 950 kidnappings.

The South West registered 420 incidents, 386 of which resulted in fatalities, and 195 kidnappings.

In the South East region, there were 310 incidents. 157 individuals were abducted, while 420 people were killed.

In the South-South, 278 incidents have so far been reported. 386 people were killed and 195 were abducted.

The breakdown according to states

Borno has the highest rate of insecurity in the nation, with a total of 527 incidents that resulted in 1,746 fatalities and 246 kidnappings.

With 216 incidents spread across 22 local government areas, Kaduna State has the second-highest number of security incidents in the nation. 1,137 individuals were abducted, and 790 people were killed.

110 incidents were reported in 13 local government areas in Zamfara. 356 people were abducted, and 797 were killed.

The impact of insecurity on the economy of Nigeria

Rising violence in the nation has cost Nigeria N119 billion, or 11% of its GDP, according to BusinessDay. Similarly, data from TownTalk solutions shows that projects worth N12 trillion were abandoned across Nigeria as a result of insecurity and other issues.

According to the global terrorism index, as of 2020, the Nigerian economy had lost about $40.6 billion in foreign investments as a result of insecurity.

The loss of purchasing power had an impact on economic growth and employment creation. With an estimated 91 million people living in extreme poverty, the number is expected to rise to 106.6 million by 2030, making Nigeria the country with the highest concentration of poverty in the world.

People were also compelled to relocate to safer areas both inside and beyond the nation as major regions and states in the nation became the focal point for activities that threatened peace and security. As a result, cities like Abuja, Lagos, and other such locations are quickly becoming overpopulated with migrants.

Insecurity is also another factor in Nigeria’s inflation performance. Although data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicated that inflation had been declining steadily since April of last year, this did not accurately reflect market conditions, as the cost of goods and food increased noticeably.

What can be done?

Governments must take the initiative to address security concerns and threats through the use of cutting-edge technology, preparedness, logistics, and intelligence collection and sharing techniques.

The corruption that has since crept into Nigeria’s socioeconomic, security, political, and educational institutions is, most crucially, the opposite of growth and development because it breeds political instability, social unrest, and an atmosphere that is rife with crime.

The government should thus, unequivocally, come up with effective solutions to solve this horrific conduct across all of its organs as it also develops inefficiency, incompetence, mediocrity, unethical ideals, and other negative tendencies in man like greed, malice, envy, avarice, and rapacity.

Good governance, however, is the overall solution to Nigeria’s problem with insecurity.