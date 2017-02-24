Police drop charges against Audu Maikori

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Police has dropped charges against Chocolate City boss, Audu Maikori, LIB reports.

Maikori had been arrested and detained last week by the Police after his tweets about the purported killing of five students in Kaduna by Fulani herdsmen.

Counsel to Audu Maikori, Mark Jacob told LIB that the charges were dropped after police investigations showed he was not guilty.

He said, “It is important that Nigerians begin to give due credit to the Nigerian police for the thankless work they do. The case that was brought against my client was duly investigated by the Nigerian Police and when they found out from the driver’s confession that he was simply trying to defraud his employer, they promptly dropped the charges levelled against Audu”.

He said the release of his client shows that democratic ideals are still alive in Nigeria.

“Audu’s arrest, detention and subsequent release shows me as a legal practitioner and a Nigerian citizen that there is hope for the country if we all continue to stick to democratic ideals. It is important that we do not allow justice to be hijacked by individuals who have it in their interest to abuse citizens who carry out their constitutional rights to free speech,” Jacob said.

Recall that Audu had issued an apology after it was discovered that the story was developed by his driver to defraud him.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments