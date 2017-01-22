Power generation drops to 2,662 megawatts

The Transmission Company of Niheria has said power generation capacity has dropped from 3,959 megawatts on January 4 to 2,662 megawatts on January 22.

The Nigerian Electricity System Operator’s website, a sub agency of TCN, disclosed the figure on Sunday.

- Advertisement -



According to the TCN, the drop was as a result of reduction to low water levels at the hydro power stations.

It said the 2,662 megawatts generated has distributed to the 11 distribution companies across the country.

An official of Transmission Company of Nigeria said power generation also dropped due to challenge of accessing gas by generation companies.

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, had on Friday said that the sabotage of power assets by militants prevented Nigeria from generating 7,000 MW of electricity.

“Today, at its most frugal, the nation’s power grid would support 6,500MW; pushed to its limit, it would carry 7,200MW.

“So, it is not true when you hear that the grid capacity is not more than 5,000MW. It is growing every day and more projects are coming up.

“We have completed some and more are still coming up. So that is where we are,’’ Fashola said.

- Advertisement -



Comments