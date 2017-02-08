Power sector: How N2.7trn spent in 16 years generated darkness – Dogara

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has lamented how the country spent a whooping N2.74tn on the power sector and still remains in darkness.

Dogara stated this in Abuja while speaking at the opening of a stakeholders’ dialogue on the ‘Nigerian Power Challenge: A Legislative Intervention’.

The session, which was facilitated by a power supply stakeholder, Surging Gold Limited, had, in attendance, the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola; and some key investors.

The speaker said it was time for Nigerians to begin to ask questions as it would appear that every effort made to rescue the sector proved abortive.

He added, “Perhaps, the most important question is what happened to the N2.74tn spent on the sector from 1999 to 2015?

“Why is it that the more we spend on the power sector, the more darkness we attract?

“Why are most of the companies licensed by Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission not able to start their projects?”

On his part, Senate president Bukola Saraki said the privatisation of the sector was marred with irregularities as the BPE sold it to incompetent hands.

