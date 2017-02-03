Pump-action rifles: Customs transfer ‘indicted’ officers to Abuja

The two customs officers who were arrested for clearing a container laden with 661 pump-action rifles in Lagos have been transferred to the customs headquarters in Abuja.

It was learnt that a third customs officer has turned himself in on Thursday.

- Advertisement -



They have been taken to Abuja on Thursday.

A source confirmed their transfer.

said, “There were actually three officers declared wanted in connection with the incident. After the two surrendered on Wednesday, the third official also submitted himself for arrest on Thursday. The three of them have been transferred to the customs headquarters where investigations would continue.”

The source said other suspects will be handed over to the police once they have been interrogated.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments