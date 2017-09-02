How Evans duped me after selling rifles to him – accomplice

Frank Udeme, an apprehended accomplice of kidnapper, Evans, has said he sold rifles belonging to his community to him.

“Evans duped me and ran away with my money when I sold our community rifle to him. I met him through one of my friends known as Emeka. The rifle belongs to our community and we used it in protecting our community. As a community leader, the rifles were in my custody and I decided to sell them because we were no longer having communal wars.

“Emeka took me to Evans in Port Harcourt and he gave me N250,000. We agreed that he would pay the balance of N300,000 when the rifles arrived in Lagos State. I chartered a bus from my town and we took the rifles to him in Lagos. After taking possession of the rifles, Evans disappeared. I didn’t see him again until I was arrested. ‘’