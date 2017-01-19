Rann bombing: 60 injured persons evacauted by UN, military

Sixty persons injured during the military bombing on an Internally Displaced Persons Camp in Rann, Bagge Local Government Area of Borno, have been evacuated to Maiduguri, the state capital for medical attention.

A statement on Thursday by the Public Information Assistant of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Nigeria, (UNOCHA), Abiodun Banire, said the medical evacuation was carried out using UN Humanitarian Air Service and Nigerian military helicopters.

He said, “60 injured people, majority of them children, were airlifted on January 18 (Wednesday) from Nigeria’s North-Eastern Rann locality to Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, following a military airstrike on Rann the previous day. The medical evacuation involved UNHAS and Nigerian military helicopters.

“In Maiduguri, 11 ambulances have been availed to ferry the patients to five hospitals in the city. Four doctors and 100 kg of medical supplies were flown to Rann.”

The organisation stated that on Tuesday, January 17, “a UNHAS helicopter was dispatched to Rann with four medical personnel and 400 kg of emergency medical supplies. Nine injured aid workers were airlifted to Maiduguri.”

