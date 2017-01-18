The News Blog

Rann bombing: Presidential delegation arrives Maiduguri (PHOTOS)

The Presidential delegation sent by President Muhammadu Buhari to Rann, the location of an Air Force air strike have arrived Maiduguri, the capital of Borno.

The team led by chief of staff to the president, Abba Kyari were received and briefed by the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General  Lucky Irabor.

After the briefing, the delegation stopped by at the Borno Government House, Maiduguri, to formally convey Mr. President’s condolences to Governor Kashim Shettima.

See photos below:

