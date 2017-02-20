Reps probe N450bn amnesty contracts under Jonathan’s administration

The House of Representatives has queried N450bn contracts awarded under the Presidential Amnesty Programme between 2010 and 2015.

The contracts were awarded to execute projects on the rehabilitation of ex-Niger Delta militants.

Chairman of the committee, Oluwole Oke said there were breaches by officials of the Presidential Amnesty Office.

Oke said over 300 firms that handled the controversial contracts were not registered by the Corporate Affairs Commission.

He said the Federal Inland Revenue Service also confirmed that some of the companies do not pay taxes.

Oke said, “Over N450bn was committed to the programme under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“We are out to find out how the money was utilised; this is not a witch-hunt, but this hearing is to find out the truth.

“FIRS, CAC, the Industrial Training Fund, they wrote us on the status of these companies with them.

“We have to ask these questions because the amnesty programme was a good intention by the Federal Government under the late President Umar Yar’Adua to address the challenges in the Niger Delta region.

“At a time we are facing economic recession, we are aware that the Niger Delta is key to our recovery.

“So, if so much money was committed to resolving those challenges and we are still where we are with the same problems, we have to ask questions.”

