Sambisa raid: ‘Arrested Frenchman specialises in repair of military equipment’

The white man who was reportedly arrested by men of the Nigerian Army when they raided Sambisa Forest was a Frenchman, Daily Trust reports.

According to the news platform, he specializes in repairing and unlocking armoured personnel vehicles and other fighting equipment.

A source said his identity was being concealed because of diplomatic reasons, while stating that he has been providing information to the military.

The source said, “He was arrested along the Bama axis of the Sambisa forest and agreed to give vital information provided he would be spared. I learnt that he is from France but authorities do not want to make his real identity known for diplomatic reasons…They don’t want to jeopardize the success recorded.”

