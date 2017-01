Founder of Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare has called for the scrapping of the 36 states in the country and be replaced with a regional system.

He said this on Sunday during his annual State of the Nation address at the church’s headquarters.

Bakare said the 36 states were good for nothing and consume huge amount of resources.

He said restructuring was the only means Nigeria can correct flaws in its federal system.

Comments

- Advertisement -

Follow us on Twitter @YNaija