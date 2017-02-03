Solution to Southern Kaduna crisis contained in Confab report – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said religious violence and extremism may destroy Nigeria, if they are not addressed.

Jonathan said this in his presentation to the United States House Sub-Committee on Africa, on Wednesday.

He said the solution to the Niger Delta crisis and Southern Kaduna killings was already included in the report of the 2014 National Conference, held in Abuja.

The former President said those involved in the killings gained confidence from the inactions of the government.

Jonathan also spoke on how he tackled impunity, citing the case of Kabiru Sokoto, the mastermind of the Christmas Day bombing of Saint Theresa’s Catholic Church in Madalla, Niger state.

“That promise was fulfilled on the 20th of December 2013 when Kabiru Umar, aka Kabiru Sokoto, was sentenced to life imprisonment after my administration investigated that crime, identified him as the mastermind, arrested him and diligently prosecuted him and some of his associates,” Jonathan said.

He said the step was the first successful prosecution of a “terrorist” in Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari has however vowed not to touch the report of the National conference.

