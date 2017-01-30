Still on The Matter: The “wicked” question that got Miss Kenya out of the Miss Universe competition

Steve: Arguably, no US president has had an active first 10 days in office. What are you most excited about, and what most concerns you when it comes to the presidency of Donald Trump? (*insert your best Whhaaaaat face here). Miss Kenya, Mary Esther Were: (Says something we don’t remember because it was hard not to pity her and her fidgety voice) “Politics…” “Let me just start again… Donald Trump, having been elected as president of the United States may [?] not have been the choice of many people living in the United States because of the divided support system [okay] for the outgoing president Barack Obama, who was supporting an upcoming woman president [Whaaaaat??? Hillary Clinton up coming??? didn’t know this], who was supposed to be a woman president, Hillary Clinton. So so many people oppose his position, but I feel that once he took up his position, he was able to unify the entire nation. [No hunnay, he wasn’t]. *Emphasis and block bracketed words are ours. It wasn’t just the difficult and tricky question she got from the organisers. It was also (and probably solely) because of all the anxiety that deepened the heat in her red dress and made her get many of the facts wrong. But then why did others get questions like these: Miss Thailand, Chalita “Namtan” Suansane: Name a curent or past world leader whom you admire and why. Answer: The king of Thailand. His Majesty has been working tirelessly on behalf of the Thai people ever since I was born. For all the Thai people, His Majesty has been like a father to us. Thank you very much.

Miss Haiti, Raquel Pelissier: On January 21, an estimated 4.8 million people marched woldwide for human rights, women’s rights, and other issues. If you were able to participate, what would you have been marching for?

Answer: One of the women I admire in the world is Eleanor Roosevelt because she fought so much for human rights and I feel like that’s what we need in the world. We are just one. A hundred thousand years ago, 6 species of human lived in the world. Now we are just one. And we all need each other, and we need to respect each other.

Miss Colombia, Andrea Tovar: why do we believe violence is so prevalent in today’s society and what can we do about it?

Answer: I come from a country that does have violence and this is my reference point. And although there are presidents who don’t get along with others, we work together to be able to unite. Campaigns, respect, and inclusivity to be able to have a social transformation that will educate our children.

Wow! We had to ask what Miss Kenya did to earn herself further maths while others solved arithmetics with calculator. But then, guess who elso got a tough one?