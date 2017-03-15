Stop all the lies and fake stories | Danielle Okeke reacts to Apostle Suleman sex scandal

by Dolapo Adelana
Nollywood actress, Daniella Okeke has finally responded to allegations that she had a sexual relationship with the embattled General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman.
Stephanie Otobo, Suleman’s self-proclaimed lover had mentioned Daniella Okeke as one of the pastor’s numerous girlfriends.
Suleman was alleged to have bought a Mercedes-Benz 450 GL for the actress.
But responding to the allegations on Wednesday via her Instagram page, Ms. Okeke described them as lies.
She said, “… A lot of people will go down for getting my name involved in something I had no business with.”
2 Comments
We love Apostle Johnson suleman, so much and we aer not going to stop loving him. He is a good man eith good heart . From London.
Danielle okeke, can you Please tell the truth because of this grate men of God. His not just a man but man of God.