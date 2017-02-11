Stop relocating from the North, NYSC DG tells corps members

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Suleiman Kazaure has urged corps members to stop relocating from the North.

He said this in a chat with Saturday Punch.

Kazaure said more than 50 per cent of corps members sent to the North usually seek relocation to other parts of the country.

He said the actions of these corps members negates unity which the scheme stands for.

The Director General said the northern region is no longer volatile as it used to be.

Represented at the Niger State Permanent Orientation Camp in Paiko by Director of Information and Communications Technology, Christy Uba, he urged the corps members to give the north a chance.

He said, “Do not dwell on the negative things you have heard about the North; do not seek relocation.

“I want to assure you that the people of the North are peaceful and friendly. Keep an open mind and give it a chance and a trial. Your being posted here was not by mistake; stay here and make some impact on the people of the state.”

