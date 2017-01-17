The News Blog

Submit bailout report in 5 days, Senate tells Cross River govt

The Senate Committee on States and Local Government Administration has issued a five-day ultimatum to the Cross Rivers Government to submit a detailed report on how it spent N7.856bn bailout funds meant for salaries.

The committee gave the directive in Calabar while investigating alleged misappropriation of the bailout funds given to the state.

Chairman of the committee, Sen. Abdullahi Gumel said allegations of misappropriation of the funds against the state will be investigated.

Gumel directed the Accountant-General of the state, Joseph Adie to submit a comprehensive report on the disbursement of the funds on or before Friday, Jan. 20, to the committee’s Clerk.

Cross River collected N7.856bn as bailout fund.

However, the state allegedly disbursed N3.140bn, leaving a balance of N4.715bn.

