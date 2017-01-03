Tekno not leaving MMMG, contract expires in 2019

Singer Tekno is not leaving his record label, MMMG owned by Ubi Franklin contrary to reports, Pulse reports.

According to the news platform, a source from the label said the singer’s contract ends in January 2019.

“All of those reports linking Tekno and an exit are false.

“Tekno is still signed to MMMG until January 2019,” the source said.

Tekno had hinted about the purchase of part of the label which had fuel rumours of his exit from the label.

TripleMG boss Ubi Franklin later confirmed that the 50% shares of his former partner, Iyanya was sold to Paul Okoye of management consultants Upfront and Personal.

Comments

- Advertisement -