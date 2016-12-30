‘Tekno, Wizkid steal the show…’ | Here is the full list of winners at the #SoundcityMVP2016 awards

The maiden edition of the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival held at the Expo Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites Lagos, Nigeria.

It was a night to remember for Tekno Miles as he bagged three awards. Tekno won the Song of the Year with “Pana”.

Wizkid went home with two awards, African Artiste of the Year and Best Male Artiste.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Male Artiste – Wizkid

Best Female Artiste – Yemi Alade

Best Hip Hop Artiste – Casper Nyovest

Best Pop Artiste – Kiss Daniel

Best Digital Artiste – Tekno

Best Collaboration of the Year – Olamide feat. Wande Coal and Phyno (Who you epp?)

Best Group of the Year – Sautisol

Song of the Year – Pana (Tekno)

Best New Act – Mr Eazi

Viewers Choice Award – Soldier (Falz feat. Simi)

Listeners Choice Award – Pana (Tekno)

African producer of the Year – DJ Maphorisa

Video of the Year – Aje (Alikiba)

African Artiste of the Year – Wizkid

