The Thread: “Fulani herdsmen killed everyone except the driver” | #SouthernKaduna

Stories are still coming out of the killing fields of Southern Kaduna, and they are chilling stories.

Do see below:

My driver'syounger brother &5 others students of college of education gidanWaya were ambushed & killed by herdsmen yesterday #SouthernKaduna — AuduMaikori (@Audu) January 23, 2017

They were in a commercial car going back to school when the driver stopped suddenly under the pretext of checking his engine #SouthernKaduna — AuduMaikori (@Audu) January 23, 2017

As soon as the car stopped the attackers shot all 6 students but let the driver who is Fulani go. He gave us these details #SouthernKaduna — AuduMaikori (@Audu) January 23, 2017

When we speak we are viewed as trouble makers by the Govt. Well I have seen the pictures and it's a painful sight #SouthernKaduna — AuduMaikori (@Audu) January 23, 2017

It's a difficult time to be from Kaduna and no one has it easy…I call upon @elrufai & his team to ensure the prosecution of guilty — AuduMaikori (@Audu) January 23, 2017

If the Govt can successfully and expeditiously punish all that are involved we will have peace #JusticeIsTheMotherOfPeace @elrufai — AuduMaikori (@Audu) January 23, 2017

Correction: the driver wasn't the one that Informed him. It was another driver who watched what happens — AuduMaikori (@Audu) January 23, 2017

Reactions

Jeez!!!! This cycle of murderous violence keeps hitting close to home with unbridled impunity!!#SouthernKaduna https://t.co/KysUZkPU2Y — Chuba Ugwu (@chonsyy) January 23, 2017

Something must give. This MUST not continue. The FG & @elrufai can't be tacit while people keep getting murdered. #SouthernKaduna https://t.co/VdwPxW3LEK — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) January 23, 2017

But when Pastor Sulaimon tells his congregation to protect themselves, y'all say it's hate speech. Pastor Sulaimon's solution is very valid. https://t.co/SWDRXGgXwx — Nnaemeka. (@MoniMissRoad) January 23, 2017

Until the land is barren, then they will know there is a problem #SouthernKaduna https://t.co/CcFWpKpgCi — Anty Bunny (@BKanyip) January 23, 2017

Please go to @Audu's TL and read the rest of this.

Is this how we are going to continue? Isn't cataclysmic disaster looming like this? https://t.co/LsoBmrOLVi — Triple S (@ElShederico) January 23, 2017

Simply horrendous.

Comments