The Thread: “Fulani herdsmen killed everyone except the driver” | #SouthernKaduna

Stories are still coming out of the killing fields of Southern Kaduna, and they are chilling stories.
Do see below:
My driver'syounger brother &5 others students of college of education gidanWaya were ambushed & killed by herdsmen yesterday #SouthernKaduna
— AuduMaikori (@Audu) January 23, 2017
They were in a commercial car going back to school when the driver stopped suddenly under the pretext of checking his engine #SouthernKaduna
— AuduMaikori (@Audu) January 23, 2017
As soon as the car stopped the attackers shot all 6 students but let the driver who is Fulani go. He gave us these details #SouthernKaduna
— AuduMaikori (@Audu) January 23, 2017
When we speak we are viewed as trouble makers by the Govt. Well I have seen the pictures and it's a painful sight #SouthernKaduna
— AuduMaikori (@Audu) January 23, 2017
It's a difficult time to be from Kaduna and no one has it easy…I call upon @elrufai & his team to ensure the prosecution of guilty
— AuduMaikori (@Audu) January 23, 2017
If the Govt can successfully and expeditiously punish all that are involved we will have peace #JusticeIsTheMotherOfPeace @elrufai
— AuduMaikori (@Audu) January 23, 2017
These unending #SouthernKaduna killings continue to go unreported. https://t.co/R2LZXDQsyT
— AustynZOGS (@Austynzogs) January 23, 2017
Correction: the driver wasn't the one that Informed him. It was another driver who watched what happens
— AuduMaikori (@Audu) January 23, 2017
Reactions
Jeez!!!! This cycle of murderous violence keeps hitting close to home with unbridled impunity!!#SouthernKaduna https://t.co/KysUZkPU2Y
— Chuba Ugwu (@chonsyy) January 23, 2017
Something must give. This MUST not continue. The FG & @elrufai can't be tacit while people keep getting murdered. #SouthernKaduna https://t.co/VdwPxW3LEK
— SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) January 23, 2017
But when Pastor Sulaimon tells his congregation to protect themselves, y'all say it's hate speech. Pastor Sulaimon's solution is very valid. https://t.co/SWDRXGgXwx
— Nnaemeka. (@MoniMissRoad) January 23, 2017
Until the land is barren, then they will know there is a problem #SouthernKaduna https://t.co/CcFWpKpgCi
— Anty Bunny (@BKanyip) January 23, 2017
Please go to @Audu's TL and read the rest of this.
Is this how we are going to continue? Isn't cataclysmic disaster looming like this? https://t.co/LsoBmrOLVi
— Triple S (@ElShederico) January 23, 2017
Simply horrendous.