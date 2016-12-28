The Thread: Don’t believe the hype. Stress, lack of sleep will actually kill you

One of the biggest praises employers like to give their staff is “machine”. Then they go on and on about how that staff hardly sleeps and how they take on back-to-back projects, without a break and what a success those projects were.

The truth: Working without a break is equivalent to running on fumes. And according to @UrbnHealthNP, it might not show up in your lab results until it is too late. And it is this set of people who are dying earlier than their parents.

If there is nothing you do for yourself in 2017, we beg you, rest, sleep at night, and live longer.

