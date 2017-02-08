There’s no reason to release updates on Buhari’s health – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Tourism, Lai Mohammed has said there is no reason to give Nigerians daily bulletin on the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mohammed said this on Wednesday while speaking with State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council in Abuja.

- Advertisement -



According to him, Buhari has become a victim of his own transparency.

He said, “I can say it without any equivocation, Mr President is well, he is hale and he is hearty; no question about that.

“I want to assure you Mr President is well and he is in absolutely no danger.

“Mr. President, like I said elsewhere, is probably a victim of his own transparency.

“He was going on leave, he did what the constitution said he should do, transmitted it to the National Assembly and Acting President was put in place.

“And he said ‘while I am on leave, I am going to conduct some medical tests’ which many, or all of us do without announcing it.’’

He said the acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has been talking to the President on a daily basis.

“I can assure you that the President is well he is hale and hearty and there is absolutely no cause for concern,” he said.

Reacting to the suggestion that the Federal Ministry of Information should be releasing hourly bulletins on the President’s health condition, Mohammed said there was no need for that.

He said, “Mr President is not ill, he is not in hospital and there is no reason to give anybody any bulletin about his health, pure and simple.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments