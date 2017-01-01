The Thread: 2017, you’re gonna hear me roar | Our top 10 New Year tweets

It’s a new year, it’s 2017 people! Everyone’s excited and already tweeting about the new year.
Here are our top 10 New Year tweets;
Happy New Year 2017! It will be an extraordinarily beautiful year. Believe that!
— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) December 31, 2016
You made it into 2017,
This will be your best year yet.
You'll succeed beyond your wildest imagination.
RT if you believe this is for you.
— Ized is UP 2 SUMTING (@zegbua) December 31, 2016
Fireworks to usher in 2017…Welcome, New Year!!!! pic.twitter.com/8PqhnIvCBn
— Eyo (@eyooekpo) December 31, 2016
Happy New Year to all ma people in #Nigeria. May '17 be far sweeter than '16.
(UK & US/Canada please wait for your turn. Please. Thanks.)
— tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) December 31, 2016
Don't coman be loving me silently in 2017 oooo … Shoot your shot .. What's the worst that can happen.. Patapata I say No.. Or yes …
— Pretty Billionaire (@FireOFola) January 1, 2017
Welcome to 2017. The year of taking risks. This seat that used to be comfortable now pinches in the butt.
— The Nick of Time (@nicholasibekwe) January 1, 2017
Happy New Year to the great citizens of Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/FaezJ0U2Kn
— Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) January 1, 2017
Welcome to 2017! #SydNYE pic.twitter.com/Q8RvTQkfXr
— City of Sydney (@cityofsydney) December 31, 2016
Happy New Year! Welcome to 2017, the year of the people's resistance. The stakes are high. Let's get this right.
— Daniel Biss (@danielbiss) January 1, 2017
And you're gonna hear me roar. pic.twitter.com/julIZMkrMe
— Kunle (@odukunle) January 1, 2017