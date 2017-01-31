The Thread: The 2Baba protest that everybody is arguing about

2Baba is trending on Twitter today because he called for a protest against the hardship government has inflicted on Nigerians.

This is a snippet of what he wrote:

- Advertisement -

“A call for good governance.
A call for urgent explanation into the reckless economic downturn nationwide.
A call for nationwide protests as we say No to the Executive, No to legislatures, No to judiciary… You have all failed us.
We the people are tired. We can no longer continue with all of you. All your excuses and mistakes are not funny. We do not wish to continue with a system and government that is not working but afflicting the people. We the people of this country not living under the privileges of government allowances and remuneration have now accepted to take the bull by the horn to come out and protest this obnoxious and baseless policies and excuses of the government of the day.”

Some persons have a problem with this, though.

See below:

1+1= 1000

Oga, park well

Blackface, too?

Everbody’s got a point

Oya, everybody march

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Ther Thread: Burning questions for 2Baba’s critics

[The Presidential Blog] The Social Investment Programmes continue with GEEP

The Thread: MI attacks Pulse writer, defends 2Baba

Stop being a 2face hater | Ruggedman slams Blackface

Opinion: The 8th National Assembly is not entirely useless

PROFILE: Why we love to hate Yemi Alade

The Thread: “I received 18 slaps and got a spine shift” | @rosanwo tells his story of surviving years of domestic violence

The Nigerian Paralympic Team presented with the YNaija Person of the Year 2016 award

The Thread: Abuja residents be warned, carjackers on the loose

Loading...