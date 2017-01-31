The Thread: The 2Baba protest that everybody is arguing about

2Baba is trending on Twitter today because he called for a protest against the hardship government has inflicted on Nigerians.

This is a snippet of what he wrote:

“A call for good governance.

A call for urgent explanation into the reckless economic downturn nationwide.

A call for nationwide protests as we say No to the Executive, No to legislatures, No to judiciary… You have all failed us.

We the people are tired. We can no longer continue with all of you. All your excuses and mistakes are not funny. We do not wish to continue with a system and government that is not working but afflicting the people. We the people of this country not living under the privileges of government allowances and remuneration have now accepted to take the bull by the horn to come out and protest this obnoxious and baseless policies and excuses of the government of the day.”

Some persons have a problem with this, though.

See below:

1+1= 1000

Be that as it may, Tuface might just be the wrong face of any nation wide protest. https://t.co/3XIpzo5DxN — Eric Okafor (@KneWKeeD) January 31, 2017

Try explaining to the avg Nigerian how a father of 7 kids with 3 mamas, who's also not a polygamist/Muslim has their best interest at heart — Eric Okafor (@KneWKeeD) January 31, 2017

It would simply be easier if someone who's spotless in the eye of hypocritical Nigerians decided to spearhead a nation wide protest. Not so? — Eric Okafor (@KneWKeeD) January 31, 2017

If as Nigerians, we all want the same thing then why would we be giving anyone ammunition to question the face of this nation wide protest? — Eric Okafor (@KneWKeeD) January 31, 2017

Oga, park well

Tuface impregnated 5,000 women, so? He is fucking taking care of them kids. What's that got to do with him demanding for good governance? — Okey Anya (@realOkeyAnya) January 31, 2017

Since 1999 we have voted for people with kids from different wives, how does Tuface having 7 kids suddenly become a problem? https://t.co/9S6iaRKfPq — YB (@Bizzhle) January 31, 2017

Either tuface was paid, bought or motivated by anybody, we don't care…all we care about is marching with him on 5th of Feb — Derbeylee (@iamdaybolar) January 31, 2017

So when Tuface was demanding good governance from GEJ govt, he was a voice for the masses. But now he has motives? 2 words, 8 letters. — Rita C. Onwurah (@RitaOnwurah) January 31, 2017

Those that won't join Tuface are the ones being fed by our corrupt leaders. We know y'all, won't mention. — Phizzytainment (@phizzytainment) January 31, 2017

Those against Tuface Idibia's proposed protests are the main problems of this country. — Oludare Kehinde (@pzup) January 31, 2017

You complain about the economic recession and still complain about Tuface peaceful protest. My dear, even the devil is mocking you. — Mr. El'nas (@Elnas007) January 31, 2017

Every well meaning Nigerian must join Tuface in this protest. At least let us all do something meaningful together. 👌 — Chinex Obue (@Chinex_Obue) January 31, 2017

Some people that are calling against Tuface's protest politically motivated supported occupy Naija. 😂😂😂😂 — Emeka (@EmekaEmezue) January 31, 2017

Blackface, too?

Blackface sang hardlife when d times wasnt as tough as this. Now, you're criticising Tuface protest. Now, I see why your career died. #hipo — Mr. El'nas (@Elnas007) January 31, 2017

blackface! time wil com wen Nigerians wil start protestin against wack singers who kills peoples eardrum wit shit songs. istandwith

Tuface — NUELO (@EmmanuelChibugo) January 31, 2017

Everbody’s got a point

Tuface's to march is sacrosanct, per our constitution. My right to question his motives given certain events, equally so. No harm, no foul. — T. Rankïn' (@AfroVII) January 31, 2017

Oya, everybody march

