The Thread: Kemen’s “apology” only serves to infuriate Nigerians further

Disqualified Big Brother housemate, Kemen Ekerette has tendered an apology to TBoss and women for his actions. He says he “overplayed the game.”
But a section of Nigerians reckon his apology doesn’t ring true.
Respect to Kemen for this 👏🏾👏🏾👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/03r6oitRt8
— GalacticoHD 👑 (@TheBabaOba) March 8, 2017
respect for bs lol https://t.co/5RMIDSLPpa
— Nwakibeya (@Dikachim) March 8, 2017
@TheBabaOba for what?
Does this seem like a genuine apology to you??
— Miss Moronkola (@0reofe) March 8, 2017
So annoying when people are applauded for doing the basic decent thing. Someone erred and you are commending him for apologizing!?
I call BS
— Miss Moronkola (@0reofe) March 8, 2017
Also don't get me started on that sorry excuse for an apology.
— Miss Moronkola (@0reofe) March 8, 2017
@TheBabaOba wait! How is unsolicited fingering playing a game? Or a strategy? Why issue an apology with a weak explanation?
— Awkward (@Awksomekid) March 8, 2017
@TheBabaOba what respect?? That is trash. So TBoss's private parts is where he was playing his own game?? Nonsense! That's NO apology
— The King's Hand (@9jabadtguy3) March 8, 2017
Lmao. Overplayed the game??? Wow. https://t.co/OpPLyYOFMq
— James Ndubuisi (@JamesNdu) March 8, 2017
There's something "non" about this "apology" https://t.co/G0EREVMzSm
— Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) March 8, 2017
Kemen said he over played the game. Over played the game with someone’s vagina? You need to see the comment section of his IG page apology
— LBX (@Laurasboxx) March 8, 2017
Lmao. Same thing I said when I read that line https://t.co/ZmnhfFClGU
— Bae (@MgbekeFF) March 8, 2017
It's not surprising really. It's the same mindset that led him to do what he did. He wasn't really an apology tbh https://t.co/vuGjmE6dyw
— Ijeoma Ogwuegbu Udum (@IjeomaOgud) March 8, 2017
Take it or leave it apology is apology. And I am sure b4 coming on air to apologize, he already felt sorry 4 his action. Nevertheles, happy women’s day!
