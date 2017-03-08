The Thread: Kemen’s “apology” only serves to infuriate Nigerians further

Disqualified Big Brother housemate, Kemen Ekerette has tendered an apology to TBoss and women for his actions. He says he “overplayed the game.”

But a section of Nigerians reckon his apology doesn’t ring true.

Do see below:

Abi?

  • kc says:
    March 8, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Take it or leave it apology is apology. And I am sure b4 coming on air to apologize, he already felt sorry 4 his action. Nevertheles, happy women’s day!

