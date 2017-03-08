The Thread: Kemen’s “apology” only serves to infuriate Nigerians further

Disqualified Big Brother housemate, Kemen Ekerette has tendered an apology to TBoss and women for his actions. He says he “overplayed the game.”

But a section of Nigerians reckon his apology doesn’t ring true.

Do see below:

Respect to Kemen for this 👏🏾👏🏾👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/03r6oitRt8 — GalacticoHD 👑 (@TheBabaOba) March 8, 2017

respect for bs lol https://t.co/5RMIDSLPpa — Nwakibeya (@Dikachim) March 8, 2017

@TheBabaOba for what?

Does this seem like a genuine apology to you?? — Miss Moronkola (@0reofe) March 8, 2017

So annoying when people are applauded for doing the basic decent thing. Someone erred and you are commending him for apologizing!?

I call BS — Miss Moronkola (@0reofe) March 8, 2017

Also don't get me started on that sorry excuse for an apology. — Miss Moronkola (@0reofe) March 8, 2017

@TheBabaOba wait! How is unsolicited fingering playing a game? Or a strategy? Why issue an apology with a weak explanation? — Awkward (@Awksomekid) March 8, 2017

@TheBabaOba what respect?? That is trash. So TBoss's private parts is where he was playing his own game?? Nonsense! That's NO apology — The King's Hand (@9jabadtguy3) March 8, 2017

There's something "non" about this "apology" https://t.co/G0EREVMzSm — Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) March 8, 2017

Kemen said he over played the game. Over played the game with someone’s vagina? You need to see the comment section of his IG page apology — LBX (@Laurasboxx) March 8, 2017

Lmao. Same thing I said when I read that line https://t.co/ZmnhfFClGU — Bae (@MgbekeFF) March 8, 2017

It's not surprising really. It's the same mindset that led him to do what he did. He wasn't really an apology tbh https://t.co/vuGjmE6dyw — Ijeoma Ogwuegbu Udum (@IjeomaOgud) March 8, 2017

Abi?