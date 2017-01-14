The News Blog

Tiwa Savage billed to perform at the official Grammy week event

Mavin Records and ROC Nation queen, Tiwa Savage had been announced as one of the artistes to perform at the official Grammy week event; 8th annual Essence “Black Women in Music” on February 9.

The event is being held in honour of the year’s extraordinary GRAMMY nominees and fête four-time GRAMMY winner Erykah Badu on the 20th anniversary of her groundbreaking debut album, “Baduizm.”

Speaking about Tiwa Savage’s singing at the event, Essence president, Michelle Ebanks, said “Our collaboration with The Recording Academy underscores the mission of our ‘Black Women in Music’ platform. Essence, like the GRAMMYs, has always been at the forefront of recognizing the genius of so many artists and influencers—from iconic legends to the next generation’s international rising stars, like Tiwa Savage.

“We also applaud our event sponsor, Lincoln, for returning once again to support the vision of this event.”

Previous honorees include Jill Scott, Andra Day, Solange, Mary J. Blige, Kelly Rowland, and Janelle Monaé.

