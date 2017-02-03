Toke Makinwa refuses to back down, despite lawsuit threat from Maje Ayida

Media personality, Toke Makinwa has continued to promote her book ‘On Becoming’ despite a letter of request asking her to immediately halt sales and promotions for the memoir.

The letter was issued by lawyers of her estranged husband, Maje Ayida.

Makinwa in her book had claimed Maje cheated while they were married.

She also said the fitness trainer infected her with sexual transmitted diseases a couple of times.

In the letter by Maje’s lawyers in Nigeria and UK, Toke was mandated to recall sold copies of the book and issue an unreserved apology.

However, the television personality has refused to back down.

She is currently in Ghana promoting the book and has been posting pictures on social media.

