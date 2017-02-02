Troops arrest over 3000 Boko Haram suspects in 3 weeks

The Nigerian Army said it has 3,332 Boko Haram suspects within three weeks.

This was disclosed by Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj-Gen. Lucky Irabor at a press conference at the headquarters of the Theatre Command, on Thursday.

Irabor said an unprecedented capture of arms were also made within the period.

He said the arrested suspects were being interrogated to determine their levels of complicity.

“At this level of the counterinsurgency operations, anyone found in the hinterlands or raided camps is deemed a suspect until investigation prove otherwise,” he said.

He also presented one Muhammed Abubakar, a former Boko Haram insurgent who said his leg and arm were amputated because he wanted to leave.

He said the fight against Boko Haram terrorists had been won “tactically”.

“I must say the media has been wonderful in their job as far as this operation is concerned,” he said.

“We may have one or two issues that we may not agree on, but what has come very clear in our mind is the willingness of everybody to see that things move from where they are. And we have to know that terrorism is all about instilling fear in people. And to overcome that we must ensure confidence building and not promoting fear. As such, we have to make people understand that their security is guaranteed by not giving in to fear.”

