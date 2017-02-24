Trump lashes out at media, calls CNN, “Clinton News Network” (WATCH)

by Dolapo Adelana

US President Donald Trump, has once again lashed out at the media.

Speaking on Friday at the Conservative Conference at the National Harbour, Maryland, Trump said he had no issues with the press, but only with fake news.

“A few days ago I called the fake news the enemy of the people — and they are.”

“I’m not against the media. I’m not against the press… But I am only against the fake news media or press.”

Speaking further he accused some set of the media of reporting lies. He went on as he indirectly cast aspersion on CNN, calling them (Clinton News Network).

“They make up something else. And you saw that before the election. Polls, polls. The polls. They come out with these polls… I could tell you the network. Somebody says, “A poll came out.” And I say, “What network is it?” And they’ll say, let’s not mention names, OK…(applause) We have a lot of them. The Clinton News Network is one. Honestly, take a look at their polls over the past year… Maybe they’re just bad or polling? Or maybe they’re just not legit.”

