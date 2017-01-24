‘Trump to retain Comey as FBI director’

US President Donald Trump is reportedly set to retain James Come as the director of the Federal Bureau of Intelligence (FBI).

According to New York Times, aides of the then president-elect had told Comey when Mr. Trump and the bureau chief met a Trunp Tower that there was no plan to replace him.

Many believe that Comey played a key role in the outcome of the election, following statements he made on the emails of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Clinton, after the election while speaking to her donors blamed Comey for her defeat.

