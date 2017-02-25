Turkish school kidnap: Police arrest another suspect

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Police on Saturday said it has arrested another member of a kidnapping gang who invaded the Nigeria-Turkish International School (NTIS), Isheri in Ogun State.

Recall that some gunmen had on Jan. 13 invaded the NTIS, abducting five students and three teachers.

Some of the kidnappers had previously been arrested.

ACP Abba Kyari, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday.

Kyari said that the latest suspect arrested also participated in the abduction of the Secretary of the Isheri Estate GRA Landlords Association in Lagos State.

“On Feb. 23, sequel to the arrest of seven Turkish School and Isheri kidnappers by our men in Ogun, Lagos, Ondo and Delta states, another key member of the group, Peter Ajanapo, 32, a.k.a. General Osari, was arrested.

“The suspect, a native of Afiesere town, Ughelli North LGA of Delta, was arrested by IRT operatives in Ughelli.

“He was arrested with the aid of Technical Intelligence Support from the Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU), based in Delta.

“The suspect confessed to the Turkish School girls and Isheri secretary kidnappings.

“He claimed he got N2m and N150, 000 respectively from the two operations,” Kyari said.

He said the suspect also confessed to have used his share of the ransoms to rent and furnish an apartment in Ughelli town.

“He, however, relocated to a hotel where we arrested him for participating in kidnappings in Lagos and Ogun,” he said.

The police boss said investigations were still in progress with serious efforts being made to arrest other members of the gang.