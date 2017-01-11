UDPATE: Sahara Reporters publisher, Sowore transferred to State CID

Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters who was arrested on Wednesday by police has now been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, Lagos.

Sowore, who wrote on his Facebook page accused Lekan Fatodu, the man who orchestrated his arrest of colluding with the Lagos Police.

He said, “After the police “intervened” soon as I was attacked by Lekan Fatodu and his friends in Lagos we were taken to the CP’s office in Lagos. Turns out he was in on this, he pulled out a supposed petition written by Lekan from his hat after that he became very hostile towards me and ordered that we be driven to State CID, at Panti in Lagos. It is very obvious that this was planned between Lekan Fatodu and the police. They offered him unbridled support as he continued attacking me in the presence of the police. I could have been I am familiar with this style of the Nigerian police. We are now being driven to Panti in Yaba area of Lagos.”

