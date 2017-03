by Dolapo Adelana

A Lagos State High Court in Igbosere has sentenced to die by hanging two men, Ezekiel Eloka and Echezona Nwabufor for the murder of a postgraduate student, Cynthia Osokogu.

Earlier on Thursday, Justice Olabisi Akinlade found both men guilty of murdering Ms. Osokogu on July 22, 2012 at Cosmilla Hotel, Lakeview Estate, Festac Town.