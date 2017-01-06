We’ll not disclose whereabouts of remaining Chibok girls – Defence spokesman

The Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Rabe Abubakar says the military will not reveal information on the whereabouts of the remaining Chibok girls abducted by Boko Haram.

Abubakar who spoke with reporters in Port Harcourt on Thursday, said, “Neither the military nor any security agency will give information on the Chibok girls in order not to jeopardise their safety.”

The defence spokesman, who promised that the military would rescue the girls, insisted that “information on strategy to rescue them will never be disclosed”.

Over 200 pupils of Chibok Secondary School were abducted from their school in Borno State in April 2014.

On Thursday one of the girls, Rakiya Abubakar was rescued by the military.

Comments

- Advertisement -